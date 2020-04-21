|
ARYL VERNON WHITLATCH Lisbon Aryl Vernon Whitlatch, 87, of Lisbon, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will private for the family at 1 p.m. Friday, April 24. Friends and extended family are invited to watch the services via livestream on Facebook. Search for and join the Remembering Aryl Whitlatch Facebook group for more information. Burial with military honors will be at Lisbon Cemetery. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Aryl was born Aug. 14, 1932, in Chariton, Iowa, to Caryl B. and Ima C. (Fluke) Whitlatch. He graduated from Chariton High School in 1950 and enlisted in the U.S. Army. After enlistment, he began attending U.S. Army flight school until the time of his father's passing. He then returned to manage the family farm east of Williamson, Iowa, and remained in the Iowa Army National Guard to fulfill his military obligation. Aryl served his country with the National Guard for 42½ years before finally retiring from a full-time capacity. In 1954, he married Anna Arnts. From this union, they had six children and divorced in 1976. In 1983, he married Joyce Fisk in Cedar Rapids. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Marion for over 45 years, where he helped grow the church. Aryl became a born-again Christian in 1975, after finding a Bible on the side of the street. He continued to serve his Lord faithfully until his death. Aryl enjoyed leather crafting, woodworking (making whirly gigs, and many other projects), model airplanes, model trains, gardening and traveling with his wife, Joyce. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren and large family gatherings and worshiping in the house of God. He is survived by wife, Joyce; his children, Tom (Julie) Whitlatch of Cedar Rapids, Kathy (Mike) Wyatt of Norfork, Ark., Angela (Larry) Eberly of Nashville, Mich., Christopher (Tammy Bevins) Whitlatch of Marion, Tony (Sandi Ahomana) Whitlatch of Cedar Rapids and Barbara (James) Vaughan of Cedar Rapids; his grandchildren, Tina, Jessica, Casey, Jared, Justin and Amber; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Loran (Sharon) Whitlatch of Chariton, Iowa, and R. Kenneth (Dawna DeRosa) Whitlatch of Pennsylvania; his stepdaughters, Donna (Russ) Sauer, Sheryl (Kevin) Fisk-Meagher and Kim Pasker; stepgrandchildren, Karin and Brandon and Calisse and Adam; and several extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Jacobs; brother, Leland Whitlatch; and several aunts and uncles. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Hallmark Care Center and Mercy Hospice of Cedar Rapids for the compassionate care they provided to Aryl. Since we are unable to gather together, please share your love and support with Aryls' family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020