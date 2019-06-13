Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Aryls Kay Huff

Aryls Kay Huff Obituary
ARLYS KAY HUFF Springville Arlys Kay Huff of Springville died June 12, 2019, following a brief illness. Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be Friday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arlys was born on Nov. 25, 1938, to Raymond and Nellie McCleary. She graduated from Springville High School in 1956. In 1961, she married Ray Huff. He passed away in 1976. Arlys worked for 41 years at Rockwell Collins, retiring in 1995. Arlys had many interests and hobbies such as Craft Club, card making, fishing, volunteering for Senior Dining and serving on the Springhouse Apartment Board. She enjoyed being with family most of all, whether it was baby-sitting, watching ballgames or family get-togethers. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Arlys is survived by two sons, Clayton (Jo) Huff of Cedar Rapids and Brian (Elisa) Huff of Davenport; two grandchildren, Holly Huff of Pennsylvania and Matthew Huff of Maryland; two brothers, Marland McCleary (Caroline) and Dayle McCleary (Linda); sister-in-law, Pat McCleary; and many nieces and nephews. Arlys was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Nellie McCleary; and her brother, Dean McCleary. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on June 13, 2019
