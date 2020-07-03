ASHLEY HUBBARD Onslow Ashley Hubbard, 32, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. A gathering to celebrate Ashley's life and to greet her family will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Please sign the online guest book at goettschonline.com
. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home. Surviving are two children, Kylie and Seth Hubbard; her mother, Terry Sherman; stepfather, Neil Sherman; her siblings, Billy Bishop and Barbara Bishop; niece, Elaine Bishop; nephew, Vryce Dunfee; grandparents, Geneva and Fred Hurley; uncle, Bryan Mason; aunt, Chrystal (Al) Randall; cousin, Haley Randall; and her former husband, Allen Hubbard. Ashley Lyn Bishop was born Feb. 3, 1988, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was the daughter of Bill and Terry Mason Bishop. She received her education at Westmer Elementary School in Joy, Ill., and continued her education in the Midland Community schools. She had worked as a waitress at the Anamosa Family Restaurant, was the hostess at Bamboo Gardens and most recently was the produce manager at the Brothers Market in Lisbon.