|
|
ASHLEY NICOLE KAJEWSKI Marion Ashley Nicole Kajewski, 30, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. A drive through visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Family and friends will be allowed to pass by Ashley's casket and must remain in your vehicle. We encourage everyone to sign our online guestbook and please wear a mask. A private family funeral service will be held with interment to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Brody Tubaugh officiating. The family requests no flowers. They wish for memorials in Ashley's memory to be directed to the St. Luke's Birth Care Center at 1026 A Ave., NE, in Cedar Rapids, IA 52402.
Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2020