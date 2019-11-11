Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Atha O. Jensen Obituary
ATHA O. JENSEN Anamosa Atha O. Jensen, 88, of Anamosa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Anamosa Care Center. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, where there will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial in Green Center Cemetery near Anamosa. Survivors include grandchildren, Jeremy Krogman of Anamosa and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; a brother, Donald Ratcliff; and a sister, Laura Keeney. Atha was born Oct. 9, 1931, in Buck Creek, the daughter of Fredrick and Nettie (Milroy) Ratcliff. She married Bruno Jensen on Dec. 31, 1981, in Anamosa. Bruno passed away in 1996. Atha was a member of Grace Christian Fellowship Church and the Animal Welfare Association. She worked at Animal Welfare as well as Walmart for more than eight years, retiring in 2014. Atha enjoyed word puzzles, collecting porcelain dogs, listening to country music and visiting with her friends. She forever will be remembered as a wonderful person and her great love of animals, especially dogs and cats. Memorial donations may be given to animal welfare. Please leave a message or tribute to Atha's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019
