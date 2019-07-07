Home

AUDREY ANN SWALLEY Cedar Rapids Audrey Ann Swalley, 85, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Cedar Rapids. Audrey was born Feb. 4, 1934, in Dundee, Iowa, the daughter of Francis and LuLu (Schanbeck) Aimers. She married Arnold Swalley on Jan. 6, 1953. The couple divorced in 1999. Audrey worked for Collins Radio for many years then as an office administrator for United Fire & Casualty until her retirement. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Audrey loved to play Bingo and euchre. She was very crafty and loved to sew. Audrey was an excellent baker and will be remembered especially for her cookies, pies, chocolate-covered pretzels and baked beans with bacon. Audrey is survived by her children, Sheila Ford of Phoenix, Ariz., Roger (Georgia) Swalley of Cedar Rapids and Mark Swalley of Cedar Rapids; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings, Amber (Greg) Beeler of Flossmoor, Ill., and Allen (Judy) Aimers of Kansas City, Mo.; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Arnold Swalley; children, Steven Swalley and Wendy Carpenter; two great-grandsons, Daimon Swalley and Julian Bales; son-in-law, Robert Ford Jr.; brother, Rodney Aimers; and special companion, John. Please share a memory of Audrey at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019
