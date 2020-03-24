|
AUDREY DAVEY KINDRED Sabula Audrey Davey Kindred, 65, loving wife and mother, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at home after a courageous battle with cancer. A private family service will be held with inurnment in the Evergreen Cemetery, Sabula, Iowa. The family will hold a celebration of Audrey's life at their home at Lake Delhi in the summer. You may share in her life and leave a condolence for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com. Audrey was born Feb. 26, 1955, in Lyons, Ill., to Mr. and Mrs. Howard Davey. She graduated from Morton West High School, with the Class of 1973. Audrey met the love of her life, Ben Kindred, while working at the same company. Audrey and Ben were married Sept. 12, 1987, in the Methodist Church in Sabula. They raised their daughter, Amanda, and celebrated 32 years of marriage. Audrey cherished her family. She saw it as her duty to keep Ben "in line," and could do it with just a look. Her beauty attracted Ben, but the friendship they had made, propelled their marriage to be great. In the last few years, Audrey became a talented angler, as she and Ben enjoyed time together on Delhi Lake. Amanda describes her Mom as being independent, creative and artistic, understanding and supportive, and a real friend. When Amanda was young, Audrey became a homemaker in order to give Amanda the best upbringing. They would often share funny things about life, Audrey was famous for laughing until she would cry. Besides being a homemaker, Audrey had worked as an administrative secretary for Burns Security in Naperville and an executive secretary at Con Agra Foods in Omaha. In 2005, Audrey and Ben made Lake Delhi their getaway, until making it their permanent home in 2013. In her spare time, Audrey enjoyed sewing and craft work, she made sure to pass those skills down to her daughter. Audrey's memory will be cherished by her husband, Ben of Lake Delhi; her daughter, Amanda Kindred of Des Moines; and extended family and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020