AUDREY MARIE WILCOX Cedar Rapids Audrey Marie Wilcox, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. Visitation: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment: Linwood Mausoleum, Cedar Rapids. A reception will immediately follow entombment at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, Cedar Rapids. Audrey was born June 9, 1938, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Ralph and Marcella (Holland) Fowler. On Sept. 12, 1955, she was united in marriage to Myron Wilcox in Cedar Rapids. Audrey worked as a salesperson at K's Merchandise. She attended Hillside Wesleyan Church and previously attended Springs of Life Foursquare Church. Audrey enjoyed gardening, baking and crafting. She cherished the time she was able to share with all of her grandchildren. Audrey is survived by her husband, Myron Wilcox; children, Mark Wilcox, Marty (Linda) Wilcox and Angie Wilcox, all of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Long of Marion and Ralph "Bud" (Teresa) Fowler Jr. of Davenport, Richard (Suzette) Fowler of California, James Fowler of Marion and John Fowler of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcella Fowler and Ralph Fowler; grandmother, Helen Holland; stepmother, Louise Fowler; son, Michael Wilcox; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Bessie Wilcox; father-in-law, Arthur Wilcox; and brother-in-law, Tom Long. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Audrey at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020