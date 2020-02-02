Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Wilcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Marie Wilcox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Marie Wilcox Obituary
AUDREY MARIE WILCOX Cedar Rapids Audrey Marie Wilcox, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. Visitation: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment: Linwood Mausoleum, Cedar Rapids. A reception will immediately follow entombment at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, Cedar Rapids. Audrey was born June 9, 1938, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Ralph and Marcella (Holland) Fowler. On Sept. 12, 1955, she was united in marriage to Myron Wilcox in Cedar Rapids. Audrey worked as a salesperson at K's Merchandise. She attended Hillside Wesleyan Church and previously attended Springs of Life Foursquare Church. Audrey enjoyed gardening, baking and crafting. She cherished the time she was able to share with all of her grandchildren. Audrey is survived by her husband, Myron Wilcox; children, Mark Wilcox, Marty (Linda) Wilcox and Angie Wilcox, all of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Long of Marion and Ralph "Bud" (Teresa) Fowler Jr. of Davenport, Richard (Suzette) Fowler of California, James Fowler of Marion and John Fowler of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcella Fowler and Ralph Fowler; grandmother, Helen Holland; stepmother, Louise Fowler; son, Michael Wilcox; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Bessie Wilcox; father-in-law, Arthur Wilcox; and brother-in-law, Tom Long. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Audrey at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -