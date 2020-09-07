AUDREY VIOLET PRENOSIL Cedar Rapids Audrey Violet Prenosil, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in her home from complications of Parkinson's. A private service will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Papich-Kuba Janeba Chapel West, 1604 J St. SW. Honoring Audrey's wishes, she will be cremated. Audrey was born to Sylvia and Mario Leoni on Oct. 25, 1931, in Cedar Rapids. She loved to sew, crochet, shop and to go on drives. Audrey is survived by her four children, Martin (Audrey) Prenosil of Salem, Ohio, Deborah Prenosil of Marion, John (Diane) Prenosil of Cedar Rapids and Robert Prenosil of Hiawatha; granddaughters, Alicia (Derrick Tatro) Prenosil and Michelle Prenosil; grandson, Neil Brooks; and great-grandchildren, Dalton, Dakota and Preston Tatro, Khloe Prenosil and Kali and Paisley Lacy. She dearly loved her family and her recently adopted cat Mosa. She will be truly missed by all. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Mario and Sylvia; her husband of 66 years, Robert; her sister, Jean; and her great-grandson, Derrick. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to UnityPoint Hospice, her part-time caregiver Kelsey and her live-in caregiver and great-grandson Dalton. "Fly high, Grams."



