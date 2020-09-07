1/1
Audrey Violet Prenosil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AUDREY VIOLET PRENOSIL Cedar Rapids Audrey Violet Prenosil, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in her home from complications of Parkinson's. A private service will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Papich-Kuba Janeba Chapel West, 1604 J St. SW. Honoring Audrey's wishes, she will be cremated. Audrey was born to Sylvia and Mario Leoni on Oct. 25, 1931, in Cedar Rapids. She loved to sew, crochet, shop and to go on drives. Audrey is survived by her four children, Martin (Audrey) Prenosil of Salem, Ohio, Deborah Prenosil of Marion, John (Diane) Prenosil of Cedar Rapids and Robert Prenosil of Hiawatha; granddaughters, Alicia (Derrick Tatro) Prenosil and Michelle Prenosil; grandson, Neil Brooks; and great-grandchildren, Dalton, Dakota and Preston Tatro, Khloe Prenosil and Kali and Paisley Lacy. She dearly loved her family and her recently adopted cat Mosa. She will be truly missed by all. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Mario and Sylvia; her husband of 66 years, Robert; her sister, Jean; and her great-grandson, Derrick. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to UnityPoint Hospice, her part-time caregiver Kelsey and her live-in caregiver and great-grandson Dalton. "Fly high, Grams."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Papich-Kuba Janeba Chapel - Cedar Rapids
1604 "J" Street SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-362-9032
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Papich-Kuba Janeba Chapel - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved