|
|
AUGUST J. CESCHIN "GUSS" Fountain Hills, Ariz. August J. Ceschin "Guss" passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, with his family by his side. He was the fourth of six children born to August M. and Gemma Ceschin in Republic, Pa. Guss attended schools in Pennsylvania, but ultimately attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in foreign service in 1954. He immediately was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent two years in the Counter Intelligence Corp. Upon his discharge, he joined the New York Life Insurance Company as an agent in Milwaukee, Wis., and eventually became the company's general manager in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he retired in 1986. Guss is survived by his dearly beloved wife of 66 years, Carole; an older brother, Mario in Kenosha, Wis.; and six children, Alan (Betsy), Marian (Dan) Azzaro, Heidi (Gene) Senesac, Daniel (Linda), Timothy (Debra) and Rick. He also is survived by 11 grandchildren. Guss loved all sports but most enjoyed golf, fly fishing for trout and playing bridge. He always claimed that he never excelled at any of them, but did thoroughly enjoy the time spent at each sport with family and friends throughout the years. Guss and Carole were formerly members of All Saints Catholic Church and Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids. Guss was a member of the Chartered Life Underwriting Society of America, Trout Unlimited, a fly fishing organization and the Bogey Boys golfing group of Fountain Hills. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Guss to the Extended Hands Food Bank of Fountain Hills or St. Vincent Depaul, Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019