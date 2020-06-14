AUSTIN ADEYEMI SMITH Cedar Rapids Austin Adeyemi Smith, 73, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center following a short illness. A private family service will be held at Teahen Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Family and friends must wear a mask and comply with social distancing guidelines when attending a visitation and funeral. Austin is survived by his wife, Elizabeth of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Daphne E. Carew of Turnbridge Wells, Kent, and Austina L. Smith of Cedar Rapids; sons, Austin D. Smith and Arnold K. Smith, both of Cedar Rapids; daughter-in-law, Pasmira Conteh of London, UK; sons-in-law, Simon D. Becu of Cedar Rapids and Alhaji Carew of Turnbridge Wells, Kent; 10 grandchildren in the USA and United Kingdom; and brother-in-law, Omotayo John of Freetown, Sierra Leone. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother. Austin was born on Nov. 6, 1946, in Freetown, Sierra Leone, West Africa, son of Adonijah and Abioseh Smith. On April 26, 1975, he married Elizabeth Stevens in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Austin was a machine operator of Aureol Tobacco Co. in Sierra Leone, and later worked for the Marriott Hotel in Cedar Rapids. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and the YMCA. Austin enjoyed working, going on a stroll, riding his bike and listening to live bands. He was a regular at church and very punctual. Austin loved his grandchildren and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.