Austin Adeyemi Smith
1946 - 2020
AUSTIN ADEYEMI SMITH Cedar Rapids Austin Adeyemi Smith, 73, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center following a short illness. A private family service will be held at Teahen Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Family and friends must wear a mask and comply with social distancing guidelines when attending a visitation and funeral. Austin is survived by his wife, Elizabeth of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Daphne E. Carew of Turnbridge Wells, Kent, and Austina L. Smith of Cedar Rapids; sons, Austin D. Smith and Arnold K. Smith, both of Cedar Rapids; daughter-in-law, Pasmira Conteh of London, UK; sons-in-law, Simon D. Becu of Cedar Rapids and Alhaji Carew of Turnbridge Wells, Kent; 10 grandchildren in the USA and United Kingdom; and brother-in-law, Omotayo John of Freetown, Sierra Leone. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother. Austin was born on Nov. 6, 1946, in Freetown, Sierra Leone, West Africa, son of Adonijah and Abioseh Smith. On April 26, 1975, he married Elizabeth Stevens in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Austin was a machine operator of Aureol Tobacco Co. in Sierra Leone, and later worked for the Marriott Hotel in Cedar Rapids. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and the YMCA. Austin enjoyed working, going on a stroll, riding his bike and listening to live bands. He was a regular at church and very punctual. Austin loved his grandchildren and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 12, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Austins family. He was a great soul and a good friend.
Stephen DeGroot
Coworker
June 12, 2020
Our deepest and sincere condolences goes to the bereaved family of late Mr Austin Smith
May his precious soul rest in perfect peace
Amen
From Alusine Kamara and family
Paris France
Alusine Kamara and family
Family
June 12, 2020
I would to expressing my deepest and most sincere condolences to us all the family members. May God give us the strength, comfort and peace that we seek during this time of grief and may the Precious Soul of Mr Austin Adeyemi Smith Rest In Perfect Peace. .
Jacqueline Rugiatu Conteh Claye
Family
June 12, 2020
My sympathy to the Smith family. May God grant him eternal peace.
Ade Johnson
Acquaintance
June 11, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to the entire Smith Family. May God comfort and console you all at this difficult time. Take solace in the fact that he lived his life and may all the wonderful memories bring you solace.
Oceanna George
Acquaintance
June 11, 2020
You will be missed!
Austina Smith
Daughter
