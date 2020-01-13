Home

Avis May Orend

Avis May Orend Obituary
AVIS MAY OREND Marion Avis May Orend, 69, of Marion, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on East Post Road in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. For the full obituary and to share a memory of Avis, please go to www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
