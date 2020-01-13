|
AVIS MAY OREND Marion Avis May Orend, 69, of Marion, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on East Post Road in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. For the full obituary and to share a memory of Avis, please go to www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020