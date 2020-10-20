1/1
Aylo Bell
AYLO M. POPPE BELL Coggon Aylo M. Poppe Bell, 100, of Marion, formerly of Coggon, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Linn Manor Care Center. Services at 11 a.m. Friday at First Assembly of God in Cedar Rapids. Dr. Brian Pingel will officiate. Burial at the Coggon Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced and the use of face masks or shields are required. Survivors include four sons, Bill (Miriam) Poppe, James (Kathy) Poppe, Tom (Bonnie) Poppe and David (Jone) Poppe; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a stepson, Dick (Pat) Bell; three stepdaughters, Mickie (Eric) Tisdale, Marilyn (Phil) Hanna and Michele (Dean) Feltes; 13 step-grandchildren; and 22 stepgreat-grandchildren. Aylo was preceded in death by three brothers, Glenn, Vernon and Harry; a sister, Gloria; son, John Poppe; grandson, Wesley Poppe; and her stepgrandson, Scott Tisdale. Aylo was born Dec. 28, 1919, in Vale, S.D., the daughter of Harry and Rose (Curtis) Babb. Aylo lived in Coggon most of her life and graduated from Coggon High School in 1940. She married Lawrence Poppe on July 8, 1941, in Kahoka, Mo. Lawrence passed away in 1980. She later married Robert Bell on Oct. 4, 1986, in Cedar Rapids. Robert passed away in 2005. Aylo, besides being a busy wife and raising five sons, became well known for her expertise in sewing, doing mending and alterations around the Coggon area. Beside her sewing skills, she was a top-notch cook and baker. She was well known for her delicious pies, cakes and homemade bread. In later years. she would host Bible studies and prayer groups in her home. Her faith in God and love of Christ showed through her to everyone she met. Aylo will forever be remembered as a loving a faith filled wife, mother, grandmother and friend whose memory will be treasured by all who knew and loved her. Please leave a message or tribute to Aylo's family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2020.
