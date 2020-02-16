|
|
BAKER MICHAEL MUNSON Cedar Rapids Baker Michael Munson passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at The University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa, with his loving parents by his side. A private memorial service will be held for Baker. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, assisted the family with the arrangements. Baker was born Feb. 10, 2020, in Iowa City, the beautiful son of Brian and Katie (Sullivan) Munson. Baker forever will be remembered as his mom and dad's precious guardian angel. He was surrounded and embraced by the love of his family during his short time on earth. Please share condolences for Baker's family at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020