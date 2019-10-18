|
|
BANI LE KINNISON Lisbon Bani Le Kinnison, 44, of Lisbon, died Oct. 16, 2019, after a very brief illness. A gathering to celebrate her life will take place 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, with an acknowledgement time at 4 p.m. She is survived by her love, James Kurtzleben; parents, Keith and Denise (Marshall) Kinnison; sister, Grace Kinnison; grandmother, Shirley McFadden; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Bani was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wayne McFadden and Louise and Dick Kinnison; and aunt, Fern Barringer. Born to Keith and Denise (Marshall) Kinnison on Nov. 20, 1974, Bani was always a happy, caring spirit. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in art history, women's studies and psychology from Cornell College in 1997. Her art was a gift to us all. She worked in many different mediums, sharing techniques and knowledge with other artists freely. Bani shared her time with her family and friends enjoying music, food and her beautiful sense of humor. Memorials in Bani's memory may be directed to James for donation. Please share your support and memories with Bani's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019