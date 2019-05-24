|
BARBARA A. CURTIS Homestead Barbara A. Curtis, 57, of Homestead, Iowa, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a sudden illness. Private family interment will take place at the Crawfordsville Cemetery at a later date. The Jones & Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent for the family through the Web at www.jonesfh.com. She is survived by her son, Shane Curtis and wife Tiffany of Salem, Iowa; son, Dusty Curtis of Homestead, Iowa; five grandchildren: Bailey, Hailey, Audrey, Taylin and Keaton Curtis; significant other, Mark Wallace of Homestead, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2019