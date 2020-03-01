|
BARBARA A. HAMPTON Cedar Rapids Barbara A. Hampton, 72, of Cedar Rapids passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. A public visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Private burial at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Barbara Ann Cypra was born on Nov. 29, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Robert and Vivian (Steelman) Cypra. She graduated in 1966 from Washington High School. She was united in marriage to Larry Hampton on Aug. 2, 1969. She taught for many years as a para educator, earning Para Educator of the Year in 2001. She retired from teaching in 2016. Barbara's grandson, Caleb, was the love of her life. She also had a great love of animals, especially her adopted greyhounds. Barb helped find homes for greyhounds for many years through many hours of donated time. She enjoyed crafting in her spare time and was particularly talented in card-making and ceramics. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish Barbara's memories are her husband of 50 years, Larry; son, Bryce (Nicole) Hampton; grandson, Caleb Hampton; brother, Steve (Joy) Cypra; sisters-in-law, Carrol (Doug) Hanna and Peggy Ewart; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be given to the Heartland Greyhound Rescue. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020