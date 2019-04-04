Home

BARBARA ANN CUMMINGS PARKER Anamosa Barbara Ann Cummings Parker, 61, of Anamosa, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Celebration of Life: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, Whittier Community Building, Whittier, Iowa. Barbara is survived by her children, Benjamin and Brittany Parker; brothers, Ross and Wayne Cummings; mother-in-law, Mary Hammer; and brother-in-law, Dale Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hiram and Lorene Cummings.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
