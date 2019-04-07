BARBARA ANN FRANKLIN Marion Barbara Ann Franklin, 77, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, surrounded by her family. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at New Covenant Bible Church, Cedar Rapids, conducted by the Rev. Bob Westfall. The family will also greet friends one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Barbara was born Jan. 23, 1942, in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of John and Margaret (Armbrust) Martin. She graduated from Omaha Benson High School. On May 6, 1961, in Omaha, Barbara was united in marriage to Raymond Franklin. She was employed by Farmers State Bank for many years, working in the electronic banking department until retiring in 2006. Barbara was a member of New Covenant Bible Church. She will always be remembered for nurturing her family and friends with love, faith and hospitality. With her open arms and big hugs, she always said love you bigger than the sky. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years, Ray Franklin of Marion; daughters, Deb (Lonnie) Hammond of Dysart, Iowa, MaryLou Clefisch (Kevin Swanson) of Middle Amana, Iowa, and Sheryl (Dan) Johannsen of Center Point; son, Russ (Julie) Franklin of Dubuque, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Jim (Carol) Martin of Arizona. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Pat Hegarty; and brother, Dwayne Martin. Memorials may be directed in Barbara's memory to New Covenant Bible Church, Hall-Perrine Foundation, Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy or of donor's choice. Please share a memory of Barbara at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary