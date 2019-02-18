BARBARA ANN WRIGHT GRAICHEN Cedar Rapids Barbara Ann Wright Graichen, 94, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha. Funeral services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, where friends may call after 10 a.m. until service time at 11. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Barbara Ann Wright Graichen was born May 26, 1924, to Dorothy Schindel Wright and Marvin Wright. Barbara attended Johnson Grade School, Franklin Jr. High, graduated from Mount Mercy Academy in 1942 and attended Mount Mercy College for one year. In 1944, Barbara married Merlyn E. (Lynn) Rowley after he received his Navy wings graduating in Corpus Christi, Texas, as a bomber pilot commissioned an Ensign. He spent over a year in the South Pacific. Barbara and Lynn raised a family of four sons and one daughter. On Feb. 26-27,1966, their eldest son, 19 years old, died in a tragic auto accident on East Post Road. The couple was divorced in 1970. In 1974, Barbara met and married William James (Jim) Graichen, originally from Amana. They were so very happy for 38 years. He passed away Dec. 9, 2011. A friend said when Barb and Jim walked into a room, heads turned and you feel their love. They were a striking couple, extremely happy. Barbara was a member of the Cedar Rapids Country Club for many years. Her grandfather, John Harbaugh Schindel, was one of the founders. She also for many years was a member of the Cedar Rapids Junior League. Her mother, Dorothy Schindel Wright, was a charter member of the league. During World War II, she joined the Red Cross and the C.R. USO. Preceding her in death was her son, Marvin Wright (Skipper) Rowley; her husband, William James (Jim) Graichen; her parents; and her beloved miniature sheltie, Lacee, our little angel. Barbara had a lovely singing voice, and from a little girl always wanted to be a singer. She loved to write short stories, prose and poems. There are many envelopes and notebooks full of her writings. Survivors include her children, Kim, Barbara Lynn, David Deming and Daniel E; stepdaughter, Linda Durfey; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her son, Dan, has been special in Barbara's life, very caring and very supportive. Memorials to Cedar Valley Humane Society to keep up the beautiful cemetery where the Graichens have their dogs buried. Please leave a message or tribute to Barbara's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary