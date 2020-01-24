|
BARBARA COLLEEN THOMPSON Marion Barbara Colleen Thompson, 80, of Marion, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial: Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Light luncheon following. Barb was born April 11, 1939, in Quasqueton, Iowa, the daughter of Earnest and Ona (Bender) Kress. She graduated from Quasqueton High School. She married Donald D. Thompson on March 1, 1958. They would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this year. After briefly living in California, they made their way back to Iowa to be closer to family and friends. She lovingly dedicated her life to raising her four children and making their house a home. Barb enjoyed cooking, crafts, garage sales, gardening and many outdoor activities with friends and family. She later retired from Linn-Mar schools' Nutrition Services Department. Barb never ran out of energy for her family, always there supporting and encouraging her husband, children and grandchildren. She was the "rock," the "glue" of the family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Survived by her husband, Don; her children, Tina Navarro, Coralville, Doug Thompson (Joyce), Cedar Rapids, Shelley Hyde (Dan), Cedar Rapids, and Wendy Thompson (Chad), Marion; 12 grandchildren, Landis, Carlie, Adam, Amy Chelsey, Connor, Abby, Dillon, Michael, Nic, Jordyn and Cade; great-grandson, Ryker; and two great-grandchildren on the way. Also surviving are her brother, Gary Kress (Connie) Littleton, Colo.; sister, Debby Kress, Fair Oaks, Calif.; and nieces, Kelley and Jennifer of Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister; and daughter, Tammy at birth.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020