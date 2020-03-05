Home

Barbara Dunbar
Barbara Dunbar


1928 - 2020
Barbara Dunbar Obituary
BARBARA DUNBAR Cedar Rapids Barbara Dunbar, 91, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Private family services will be held at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Barbara is survived by two sons, Dirk (Deborah) of Columbus, Ohio, and Matt (Kathy) of Hiawatha; daughter, Kathleen (Brad) Rhoads of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren, Dustin, Drake, Sarah, Katie, Ryan, Austin and Willie; and three great grandchildren, Davin, Axton and Lillian. She was preceded in death by her husband, William and son, Robert. Barbara was born May 26, 1928, in Middletown, Conn., the daughter of Charles and Edith Strong Kelsey. She married William Dunbar on Dec. 18, 1946, in Middletown, Conn. Barbara retired from Square D Co. Barbara enjoyed volunteering at the Cedar Rapids Library helping adults learn to read. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Rapids Library or the . Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
