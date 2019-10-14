Home

Barbara E. Tetzloff Obituary
BARBARA E. TETZLOFF Bloomington, Minn. Barbara E. Tetzloff, 71, Bloomington, Minn., passed away Oct. 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Bessie Vanderpol. She is survived by Bob Tetzloff; son, Brad; daughter-in-law, Mitzi; grandson, Theodore; and son, Ryan. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, Westwood Community Church Bush Lake Campus, 6301 Cecilia Circle, Bloomington, Minn. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Washburn-McReavy Dawn Valley Chapel, 9940 Bush Lake Road, Bloomington, Minn., and one hour prior at the church. Interment will take place at Cedar Memorial Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Cultivate International, cultivateinternational.org.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019
Download Now