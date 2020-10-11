BARBARA "BARB" ELEANOR KELLENBERGER South Amana Barbara "Barb" Eleanor Kellenberger, 78, of South Amana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the South Amana Cemetery, South Amana, with Elder Kristie Yoder officiating. Friends may visit at 10:15 a.m., before the service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Barb's name to the family. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Barb is survived by her two children, Linda Gipple of South Amana and Greg (Tammy) Kellenberger of South Amana; three grandchildren, Ashley Kellenberger (Jake), Lucas Kellenberger and Andrew Kellenberger (Kendall); one great-grandson, Axel Vance; a grand-doggie, Dallas; four sisters, Myrna Leinart, Frances (Jesse) Gomez, Mary (Bill) Kreis and Gini (Gene) Possehl; two brothers-in-law, Gordon (DeAnna) Kellenberger and Pat (Kathy) Kellenberger; many nieces, nephews and their families, and lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper Jr. and Marjorie Simmons Misel; her husband, Jerry, in 2018, a brother-in-law, Bob Leinart; and nephew, Mark Leinart. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com