BARBARA HENSON Cedar Rapids Barbara Henson, 57, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at home. A memorial service will be held by Barb's family at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, is caring for Barb and her family. Survivors include her mother, Marjorie Wolfe; daughters, Stephanie Eastridge and Brenda (Michael) Cortez; grandchildren, Kaleb, Carson, Grace, Ava, Miranda-Kay and Mason Cortez; siblings, William Lambert and Brenda Stevenson; dog, Dora; and many extended family members and friends. Barbara Ann Lambert was born on Oct. 21, 1961, in Pennsylvania, to William and Marjorie (Wolfe) Lambert. She attended Chicago Heights Schools. Barb enjoyed working her butt off, most recently for the past 10 years at Kwik Shop. Most of all, she enjoyed every minute spent with her family, especially watching the grandkids at their events. In a rare spare moment, she could be found working on a crochet project. Barb will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her father. The family would like to extend a sincere thank-you to the staff at UnityPoint Hospice, especially Tiffany, for their generous care of Barb. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share your support and memories with Barb's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019