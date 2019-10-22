|
BARBARA ALICE HUBLER Manchester Barbara Alice Hubler, 84, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at her son's home in Bondurant. She was born July 22, 1935, in Iowa City, the daughter of Theodore and Elsie (Nelson) Reinke, and raised in the Delhi area. Barbara attended Maquoketa Valley schools before graduating from Manchester High School. On June 18, 1955, Barbara was united in marriage to Maurice Hubler Jr. at First Lutheran Church in Manchester. Two children were born to this union. Barbara worked as a cook for the West Delaware Community School District for 25 years. She and Maurice wintered in Texas for 21 years. Barbara's passions were flowers and baking. She was known as the queen of rhubarb. She also enjoyed knitting and watching the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. Barbara was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church. She cherished time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Maurice Jr.; a son, Steve (Lynette) Hubler of Bondurant; two grandchildren, Gillian (Mitchell Lawley) Hubler of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Garrett Hubler of Ankeny; and a brother, Gerald (Sharon) Reinke of Oak Harbor, Wash. Barbara was preceded in death by her oldest son, Terry, in 2012; her parents; and two siblings, Robert (Lola) Reinke and Betty (Jack) Faust. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at First Lutheran Church in Manchester with the Rev. Tony D. Ede officiating. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Inurnment: Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Ryan.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019