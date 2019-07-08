Home

Barbara J. Ashlock

Barbara J. Ashlock Obituary
BARBARA J. ASHLOCK Center Point Barbara J. Ashlock, 82, of Center Point, Iowa, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids after a short illness. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Center Point United Methodist Church. Pastor Mike Ellson will officiate. Burial: Center Point Cemetery. Barb was born Aug. 2, 1936, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Marvin "Bud" and Harriet (Batchelder) Ramsey. She graduated from Urbana High School in 1954. Barb married James Ashlock on June 20, 1954, in Urbana. Barb retired in 1984, after almost 30 years at Rockwell Collins. She was a member of Center Point United Methodist Church. Barb always stayed busy and loved to travel. She was very social and always looked forward to going to her grandkids' events. Barb liked to golf, bowl, play cards, crochet, knit and she went swimming three times a week. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her children, Becky (Stuert) Tritle Saltou of Center Point, Ron (Pat) Ashlock of Cedar Rapids and Lisa (Dale) Retzlaff of Walker; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren with one due in late July; and sister, Doris (Bill) Haeussler of Marion. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James, in 1979; brothers, John Ramsey and Jim Ramsey; infant brother, Don Ramsey; and sister, Patsy Shaheen. Memorial donations may be directed to the in Barb's name. Please share a memory of Barb at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 8, 2019
