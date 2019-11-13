Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Grace United Methodist church
Tiffin, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace United Methodist church
Tiffin, IA
BARBARA J. PIRKL Tiffin Barbara J. Pirkl, 68, of rural Tiffin, died at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin with burial to follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery near Tiffin. Visitation will be from noon Saturday until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Hospice Compassus. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Barbara's family and her services.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
