BARBARA J. PIRKL Tiffin Barbara J. Pirkl, 68, of rural Tiffin, died at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin with burial to follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery near Tiffin. Visitation will be from noon Saturday until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Hospice Compassus. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Barbara's family and her services.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019