BARBARA JANDL Cedar Rapids Barbara Jandl, 101, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, at St. Ludmila's Catholic Church with Fr. Ken Glaser presiding. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, where there will be a 5 p.m. parish vigil service. The family has requested everyone attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Barbara was born Jan. 15, 1919, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Albert and Anna (Frish) Suchomel. She graduated from Wilson High School. Barbara was united in marriage to Edward Jandl on May 22, 1946. Barb worked as a cosmetologist at Merchants National Bank for many years. She was a lifelong member of St. Ludmila's Catholic Church as well as Western Fraternal #262. Barb enjoyed baking and was a devoted member of her church. Barb is survived by her daughter, Teresa Moenck and her son, Jim (Lynda) Jandl, both of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Brad (Dena), Shane (Janelle), James, Kristie and Ashley; eight great-grandchildren; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward; eight sisters and one brother. Memorials may be directed to St. Ludmila's Catholic Church in her name. Barb will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
.