Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Denniston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jane Denniston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jane Denniston Obituary
BARBARA JANE DENNISTON Anamosa Barbara Jane Denniston, 81, of Anamosa, Iowa, passed away on July 18, 2019, at the Anamosa Care Center. Family will greet friends at the Lawrence Community Center from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25. A private burial will take place at a later date. Barbara was born on June 9, 1938, in Indianapolis, Ind., the daughter of Marc and Vera (Burrell) Snodgrass. She was united in marriage to Larry Denniston on Oct. 16, 1960. Barbara was a school bus driver for many years, then worked at Mercy Hospital until her retirement. She was a volunteer at Jones Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed going to the riverboats, golfing, fishing, dancing and time spent with family. Barbara is survived by her husband of 59 years, Larry; sons, Mark (Doris), Pete, Scott (Pam) and Kelly (Kim); 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Kay (Mike) Haslam; and sisters-in-law, Bonnie Bauer and Lorraine Denniston. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial donations may be given in Barbara's name to Above and Beyond Hospice Foundation or Animal Welfare Friends. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now