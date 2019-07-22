BARBARA JANE DENNISTON Anamosa Barbara Jane Denniston, 81, of Anamosa, Iowa, passed away on July 18, 2019, at the Anamosa Care Center. Family will greet friends at the Lawrence Community Center from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25. A private burial will take place at a later date. Barbara was born on June 9, 1938, in Indianapolis, Ind., the daughter of Marc and Vera (Burrell) Snodgrass. She was united in marriage to Larry Denniston on Oct. 16, 1960. Barbara was a school bus driver for many years, then worked at Mercy Hospital until her retirement. She was a volunteer at Jones Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed going to the riverboats, golfing, fishing, dancing and time spent with family. Barbara is survived by her husband of 59 years, Larry; sons, Mark (Doris), Pete, Scott (Pam) and Kelly (Kim); 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Kay (Mike) Haslam; and sisters-in-law, Bonnie Bauer and Lorraine Denniston. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial donations may be given in Barbara's name to Above and Beyond Hospice Foundation or Animal Welfare Friends. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 22, 2019