Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Andrews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Andrews Obituary
BARBARA JEAN ANDREWS Iowa City Barbara Jean Andrews, 86, of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away peacefully at Briarwood Health Care Center on April 8, 2020. A memorial service will be determined and held at a later date. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service are handling funeral arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -