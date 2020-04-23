|
|
BARBARA JEAN ANDREWS Iowa City Barbara Jean Andrews, 86, of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away peacefully at Briarwood Health Care Center on April 8, 2020. A memorial service will be determined and held at a later date. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service are handling funeral arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020