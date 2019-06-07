BARBARA JEAN (FORD) BOK North Liberty Barbara Jean (Ford) Bok of North Liberty passed away peacefully and privately and with great dignity. Barb was born in 1948 in Bancroft, Iowa, the eldest of four children to Edmund and Mary (Long) Ford. The family eventually moved to Iowa City where Barb went to City High School. Barbara married Paul Bok and was a loving wife for 36 years. When her son Christopher was born, the adventures began! They traveled all over the world while Paul was in Special Forces Green Beret of the U.S. Army. They loved to find little niches in each country they visited or lived in. They especially enjoyed living in Germany for nine years, where Barb would dress up in her dirndl and share Oktoberfest with friends and family. They made friends all over the world and kept them for life. Eventually settling in Sierra Vista, Ariz., where they built their dream home together and loved their little poodles, Pepper 1 and 2. Barb and Paul enjoyed swimming in their pool and creating masterpiece meals together. Barb had a 20-year professional career in Arizona as a consultant/administrative assistant for a construction firm. Barb was a role model for military wives all over the world throughout her long beautiful marriage to Paul. They moved to North Liberty in 2008, to be near their son and daughter-in-law and their grandchildren. Barb began giving to the North Liberty Pantry and JayCees regularly as her way of immersing herself in her community. She was generous, kind, intelligent and extraordinarily well-read. She could beat anyone at trivia! Barb's meticulous and beautiful home always has been where she centered herself and practiced her spirituality. Barb now is walking in heaven happily with her beloved "little family": Paul, Barb and Chris. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Karen Bok, and grandchildren, Elizabeth Colony, Jane Colony and Wyatt Colony; her brothers, Gerald (Bonita) Ford of Iowa City, Iowa, and Dennis (Ute) Ford of Colorado Springs, Colo.; her sister, Linda (Phil) Mattingly of Mesa, Ariz.; aunts, Alice Long of North Liberty, Iowa, and Helen Raasch of Mabank, Texas; uncle, Joseph (Rita) Long of North Liberty, Iowa; beautiful niece, Natalie Ford (James Dewitt); and great-niece and great-nephew, Everly and Callen; and her close friends, Steve Clark of Solon, Iowa, and Vicki O'brien of Sun City, Ariz. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul; her amazing son, Christopher Bok; and her parents, Edmund and Mary Ford. Online condolences may be made at lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary