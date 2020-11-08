1/1
Barbara Jean Dohnalek
1938 - 2020
BARBARA JEAN DOHNALEK Swisher Barbara Jean Dohnalek, 82, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center following a short illness. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Private family Celebration of Life services will be held at Brosh Chapel. Burial will be in Anderson Cemetery near Swisher. The family requests everyone attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Barbara was born Sept. 19, 1938, in Neosho, Mo., the daughter of James and Juanita (Turner) Bradford. Her family moved to Iowa City and later to Cedar Rapids. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a cheerleader, homecoming queen and a 1956 graduate of Wilson High School. She was united in marriage to David W. Dohnalek in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 19, 1956. The couple farmed in Cedar Rapids near the airport corner. Barbara was active part of the farming operation and raising a family. Away from the farm, Barbara worked at Armstrong's, Younkers and Erenberger Antique stores. She enjoyed watching the Hawkeyes, music, traveling, home decorating, cooking and, most of all, spending time with her family. After retirement the couple moved to Swisher, Iowa. She is survived by her husband of 64 years; Dave; daughter, Cindy (David) Dohnalek-Chase; son, Mark (Patricia) Dohnalek; three grandchildren, Lauren (Ben) Neale, David (Allison) Dohnalek and Erin Dohnalek; three great-grandchildren, Corban, Abigail and Elizabeth Neale; brother, Gary (Roselyn) Bradford, sister, Sharon (Warren) Eulgen, sister-in-law, Carol (Edward) Gates; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tom; and her son, Michael. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Mary Anne Nelson and the staff of the Hiawatha Care Center for their compassionate care of Barbara. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
