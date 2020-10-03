1/1
Barbara Jean Leopold
1956 - 2020
BARBARA JEAN LEOPOLD Oxford Barbara Jean Leopold, 64, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home in Oxford, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Barbara was born Jan. 10, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wis., the oldest of her four siblings. She married James "Jim" Leopold on Oct. 20, 2000, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The couple moved to Oxford in 2001, where they have resided ever since. Barbara loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved her pets and all animals. She enjoyed traveling, camping, boating, gardening nature and cooking for her family. She is survived by her husband, Jim; six children, Melanie Spoon, Steven Spoon (Carrie), Jessica Robinson (Darrin), Brandon Spoon (Eryn), Anita Faulkner (Randolph) and James A. Leopold; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and Barbara's three sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and great-granddaughter. Private family services have been held through Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
