BARBARA JEAN SHERMAN Cedar Rapids Barbara Jean Sherman, 85, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 1:11 a.m. at Mercy Hospital, following a short but fierce battle with COVID-19. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, at the funeral home. Burial: Czech National Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. The family requests that all in attendance wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Livestream link: youtu.be/7wWACxYmOwA. To view a full obituary and share a memory of Barbara please visit www.murdochfuneralhome.com
