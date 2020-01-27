|
|
BARBARA JUNE (GEIKEN) CASSENS Vinton Barbara June (Geiken) Cassens, 82, of Marshalltown, formerly of Vinton, died on Jan. 24, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at First Christian Church in Vinton with Pastor Dave Neas officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at First Christian Church in Vinton and one hour before service on Wednesday. Burial at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton. Barb is survived by her husband, Harold; their three daughters, Shirley (Lawrence) Mann of Marshalltown, Lynnette (Walt) Moss of Cedar Rapids and Michelle Cassens of Tomah, Wis.; two brothers, Stan (Nancy) Geiken of Vinton and Keith (Nancy) Geiken of Ogden; sister-in-law, Janice (Kent) Spangler, of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. Barb loved her grandkids and it was her passion to make their stays all about their favorites. Her grandchildren are: Brittney Mann, Eric (Leslie) Mann, Josh (Nicole) Laughridge, Matt (Beth) Moss, Kimberly (Dan) Floyd, Stasha (Michael) Mueller, Kimberley (Ray) Cole and Alysa (Josiah) Renaud. Not only did she love and spoil her grandchildren, but also her great-grandchildren: Jake, Baby Girl Mann, Kaydance, Anlon, Mariah, Skye, Monroe, John, AnnRenee, Michael Jr., James, Hunter, Abby, Bentley, Sophia and Solara. Barb also adored her nieces and nephews, Todd, Tina, Doug, Matt, Melissa, Brian and Karen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Eileen; brother, Gordon; granddaughter, Brittney; and mother-in-law, Vera Hilton. The family will direct memorials to Parkinson's research and First Christian Church of Vinton. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Barb and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020