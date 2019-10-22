|
BARBARA F. (GADE) KAUTZ Marion Barbara F. (Gade) Kautz, 72, formerly of Marion, passed away Oct. 17, 2019. A private service will be held at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements were entrusted to Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. She was born in Iowa City on Nov. 21, 1946, to Earl and Elva (Rife) Gade. Barb graduated from Tipton High School in 1965 and married James Albert Kautz Jr. on April 25, 1965. She worked at Square D for 38 years before retiring in 2007. Barb enjoyed trips with her husband, spending time with her kids and her beloved dogs. Barb is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Richard) Kolosick; son, Tony (Toni) Kautz; sister, Dixie (Ron) Martin; brothers, Michael (Peg) Gade and Wyatt Gade; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Gary) Jepsen; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sisters, Sharon Gade and Kay Cawiezell. Memorials may be sent to the American Diabetes Association. Please share a memory of Barb at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019