Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Kautz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Kautz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Kautz Obituary
BARBARA F. (GADE) KAUTZ Marion Barbara F. (Gade) Kautz, 72, formerly of Marion, passed away Oct. 17, 2019. A private service will be held at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements were entrusted to Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. She was born in Iowa City on Nov. 21, 1946, to Earl and Elva (Rife) Gade. Barb graduated from Tipton High School in 1965 and married James Albert Kautz Jr. on April 25, 1965. She worked at Square D for 38 years before retiring in 2007. Barb enjoyed trips with her husband, spending time with her kids and her beloved dogs. Barb is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Richard) Kolosick; son, Tony (Toni) Kautz; sister, Dixie (Ron) Martin; brothers, Michael (Peg) Gade and Wyatt Gade; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Gary) Jepsen; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sisters, Sharon Gade and Kay Cawiezell. Memorials may be sent to the American Diabetes Association. Please share a memory of Barb at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now