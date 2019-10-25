|
BARBARA L. CHRISTOPHERSON Cedar Rapids Barbara L. Christopherson, 71, of Cape Coral, Fla., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at her home. Services at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Dr. Jim Coyle, a Cedar Memorial certified celebrant, will officiate. Entombment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. Survivors include her husband, Carsy; two sons, Curtis (Deanna) of Solon and Bryan (Susan) of Omaha, Neb.; her mother, Phyllis Wanless of Decorah; a sister, DiAnn (Don) Lundtvedt of Burr Oak; and four grandchildren, Catherine and Cale Christopherson, and Jon Matias and Christa Grobstich. She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Dahlen Wanless. Barb was born July 14, 1948, in La Crosse, Wis., the daughter of Bernard and Phyllis (Dahlen) Wanless. She graduated from Decorah High School in 1966. Barb married Carsten Christopherson on July 23, 1966, in Hesper, Iowa. Barb worked at Universal Gym for more 10 years. Later she was a human resource specialist at Kirkwood Community College for more than 18 years, retiring in 2009. After retirement, she worked part time at the Flower Shop at Cedar Memorial. Barb enjoyed the outdoors, waterskiing, golfing and travel. She and her husband Carsy traveled throughout the United States on their Honda trike motorcycle. Barb had a warm and outgoing personality, the type of person who could talk to anyone about anything. She will be remembered as a loving and caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund and been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the Christopherson family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019