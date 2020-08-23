1/1
Barbara Minard
1937 - 2020
BARBARA A. MINARD Cedar Rapids Barbara Allbee Minard, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Cottage Grove Place. A private graveside service was held Aug. 19 at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include a daughter, Teri Minard; sons, Tim (Michele), Doug (Sue) and Michael (Angela); grandchildren, Chad, Grant, Drew, Max, Olivia and Sophia; and her best friend and sister, Corinne (Ron) Scott. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Douglas E Minard Sr.; and parents, Victor and Betty Allbee. Barbara was born March 8, 1937, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Her father owned Allbee Office Equipment in Marshalltown and was a Grand Mason in the Iowa Masonic Lodge. Her mother, Betty, did bookkeeping for the family business. Barb grew up being very active. She was a member of the Glee Club, Pep Club, church league basketball and a majorette in the high school marching band. She was a tomboy and learned to fish from her dad. She met her future husband, Doug Minard, in high school. He played cornet in the marching band. Barb and Doug were married on Aug. 17, 1958. After high school, Barb went to college at Iowa State University, earning her bachelor's degree in child development. She began a career in social work before deciding to become a school teacher. While raising her firstborn, Teri, she returned to school at the University of Iowa (with her sister Corky) and obtained her master's degree in elementary education. She taught in the Cedar Rapids school district for more than 44 years. She had a profoundly positive impact on the lives of hundreds of students. She deeply cared for her students, with numerous stories of special help extended to students. After retirement, Barb was a member and president of the Alpha Delta Kappa educational sorority. She and Doug spent many cruise vacations with her sister Corky and brother-in-law Ron. She was a wonderful grandmother, with grandkids loving to spend time with grandma and grandpa. Barb was a strong, independent, feisty person, with an incredible sense of caring. Her traits were passed along to the family, and she was a wonderful mother. As her family found their independence, she expressed her gratitude in their successes and she loved seeing her grandkids. She said she could never see her life without having kids in it. In Barb's words, "No greater love did she have than for her family, students and co-workers." In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be directed to Madison Elementary School. Please forward donations to Madison School Memorial, 1104 Timber Way, Stillwater, MN 55082. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cedarmemorial.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
