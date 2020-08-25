Barbara Pfeiffer

BARBARA EILENE (CURLEY) PFEIFFER Marion Barbara Eilene (Curley) Pfeiffer, 89, passed away peacefully Aug. 23, 2020. Although congestive heart failure and COPD were significant conditions she endured for many years, the COVID-19 isolation slowly chiseled away on the health of this faith-filled, strong-willed woman. Born on Oct. 4, 1930, Barbara was the oldest daughter of Joseph Arthur Curley and Florence Winifred (Farley) Curley. Being born at the start of the Great Depression molded the way in which she grew to handle life. At an early age, as she helped care for her younger siblings, she quickly learned the value of hard work, being resilient, and keeping the importance of God and family at the center of her universe. She met and married Thomas Leo Pfeiffer in 1954 and chose to devote her life and energy to raising their family. Arranging her work schedule around her children, Barbara worked nights and evenings as an assembly line tech at Rockwell Collins for many years. Barbara is survived by her brother, Ed Curley of Terre Haute, Ind.; sister, Mary McCracken of Green Valley, Ariz.; and her children, Mary Ann (Wayne) Grenard, Cindy Gunsolly, Robert Pfeiffer, Gina (Randy) Snyder and Sandy (Jerry) Bacon; and former daughter-in-law, Lisa Pfeiffer. She also is survived by 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Lawrence, Kenneth, Gerald and Joseph Curley; sisters, Shirley Mimms and Alice Huebel; and son-in-law, Brent Gunsolly. She loved to share her many talents with family and friends and spent most of her free time working on creative projects including sewing, jewelry making, cooking and floral arranging. Making personalized quilts for her loved ones and playing cards were her favorite activities. A private family funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, on Thursday, Aug. 27. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, 1844 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Friends and extended family are invited to join the prayer vigil and funeral Mass via Facebook livestream. Search for and join the Remembering Barbara Pfeiffer private group on Facebook for more information. Please share your support and memories with Barbara's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
