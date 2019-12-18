|
BARBARA RAE KLEE Cedar Rapids Barbara Rae Klee, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. Services will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include daughter, Ronda Thompson; sister, Betty Nelson; granddaughter, Brianna Thompson; great-granddaughters, Bailey and Cora; two nieces, five nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron Klee; and sister, Bonita Parker. Barbara Redhead was born Nov. 2, 1938, in Dolliver, Iowa, to parents Merle and Bonnie. Barb graduated from Armstrong High School on May 25, 1955. She went to nursing school in Rochester, Minn., and went on to a career in nursing including 25 years at St. Luke's Hospital. She enjoyed needlework, baking, pets and family. She will be missed greatly by her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to family. Online condolences may be left at cedarmemorial.com.
