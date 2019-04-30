BARBARA JEAN ROSENBERG Cedar Rapids Barbara Jean Rosenberg, 82, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Entrusted with the arrangements is Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Barbara was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on July 17, 1936, to Bernice (Trimble) and Louis Williams. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John; her parents; her sister, Shirley (Williams) Henyan; her brothers, Richard Williams and Robert Williams; and her special dogs, Bruiser and Bessie. Left to cherish Barbara's memories are her children, Gretchen (Scott) Rosenberg-Crossen, Sonnie (Jim) Boniface, Karlan Rosenberg and Karl (Julie) Rosenberg; six grandchildren, Aubrie (Wyatt) Boniface-Snodgrass, Morgan Boniface, Sarah Boniface, Madelyne Rosenberg, Lucille Rosenberg and Fritz Rosenberg; three great-grandchildren, Bodhi, Penny and Maisie; her sister, JoAnne (James) Grissel; and her many nieces, nephews and friends. Barbara was raised in Cedar Rapids and graduated from Franklin High School. Barbara and John were high school and college sweethearts before marrying at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Barbara graduated from Coe College and went on to achieve a master's degree in counseling from the University of Iowa. After college, Barbara was a homemaker and stayed busy raising four model children! She was an active member of the Cedar Rapids Junior League for many years. Barbara put her education to good use as a guidance counselor at Kirkwood Community College, and when John entered the seminary, Barbara was at John's side, assisting with his studies. Barbara was most happy when doing something with family and friends. She enjoyed tennis, shopping with friends, bike tours with Gretchen and Scott, Saturday morning bike rides with John and Sonnie, watching Karl's bike and ski races, and spending time with Karlan at the family mountain house in Colorado. Barbara loved her lifelong friends from childhood and Coe College and those made in the following years, and she passionately loved her family. Barbara's life was an inspiration to her children and all who loved her. A special thanks to Karlan and all of the home health care providers who were instrumental in ensuring Barbara was comfortable and was able to remain in her home. Her family is forever grateful for the compassion of you all. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorial contribution in Barbara's honor be made to a . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary