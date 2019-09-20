Home

Barbara Smith Obituary
BARBARA SMITH Cedar Rapids Barbara Smith, 79, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Barbara Jean Klungseth was born April 11, 1940, in Eau Claire, Wis., the daughter of William and Inez (Hayes) Klungseth. Barb was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, great aunt and sister who cherished her family. She devoted over 25 years to her daycare where she touched the lives of dozens of children and their families. Barb then retired and continued to share her love of baking by starting her own cake decorating business. She was a lifelong "suffering" Chicago Cubs fan who finally got to see her team reach the pinnacle of the sport by winning the World Series in 2016. She found a lot of joy in tending her flowers and bird watching. Survivors include two sons, Joel Mann and Craig Mann (Ossie Saguil); four grandsons, Kyle, Josh, Jeremy and Dalton; her siblings Wayne, Ronald "Butch," Sonja, Dale, Leilah, Jerry and Rita; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
