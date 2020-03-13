|
BARBARA STRANG Iowa City Barbara Strang, 86, of Iowa City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein, with a Scripture service beginning at 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery at Oelwein. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com. Barbara Jean Strang was born March 14, 1933, in Oran, Iowa, to parents Richard and Edna (Olander) Brickman. She graduated from Wapsi Valley High School. Barb was united in marriage with Robert Strang in 1954, until his death in 1976. She was later united in marriage with Peter Purdy in 1980, until his death in 2004. Barb was a great cook and loved to entertain. She enjoyed tennis, bridge and Bunco. She had the most contagious laugh and could tell a wicked joke. She adored all things pink and frilly. Las Vegas and New York were her favorite destinations. Barb adopted every ugly dog she ever met. Most of all, Barb treasured her family. Left to celebrate Barb's life are her children, James Bentley of Oelwein, Mary Beth (Clyde) Guillaume of Iowa City, Mitchell Strang of Iowa City and stepson, Steve (Kay) Purdy of Hebron, Ky.; her grandchildren, Lief Bentley of Dows, Cory (Alli) Bringle of Iowa City, Ryan Strang of Omaha, Neb., Brittany (Russ) Peterson of Oxford, Ohio, Alex Strang of Denver, Colo., Lisa Purdy of Louisville, Ky., and Sarah (Dan) Hunt of Hebron, Ky.; her great-grandchildren, Stetson and Finley Peterson, Bodhi and Charli Bringle, and Haley Hunt. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Strang; her husband, Peter Purdy; and her stepson, Chuck Purdy.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020