BARBARA STROBEL Cedar Rapids Barbara Jo (Fritz) Strobel, 71, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed suddenly on Dec. 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Howard Strobel; their daughter, Nancy McCoy (David McCoy); her grandson, Finnigan McCoy; her sisters, Marvie Wisniewski (Teddy Wisniewski) and Cyntiha Maker; as well as her many nieces, nephews and extended family. Barbara had a knack for creating beautiful things. She was an accomplished cake decorator and had mastered the art of crochet. She took delight in sharing her talents with friends and family on their special occasions. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, playing UNO with her grandson, occasional trips to the casino, and visiting over coffee with her dearest friend and neighbor, Deborah Armbrecht. She brought joy into the lives of those who knew her and she will be greatly missed. At Barbara's request, there will be no services or visitation.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019