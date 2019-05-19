|
BARBARA T. ROSE Marion Barbara T. Rose, 85, passed on Friday, May 10, 2019. Barbara was a longtime resident of Marion and enjoyed a fulfilling career as a nurse until retiring from Mercy Medical Center in 1999. Barbara enjoyed helping others, had many hobbies and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Marie Nitardy; two brothers, Otto and Robert; and a sister, Alice Bartz. Barbara leaves behind two children, David and Mary (Eric); and three grandchildren, Matthew and Kelsey Kellogg and Daniel Rose. Barbara was a loving and generous mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at our family farm.
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2019