Barbara Tate

BARBARA JEAN TATE Marion Barbara Jean Tate, 81, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Views in Marion. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her siblings, Victor (Sharon) Crawford of Waterloo, Iowa, Virginia Meyer of Lamont, Iowa, Mary (Walter) Scull of Tavares, Fla., Robert (Cheri) Crawford of Maynard, Iowa, Shirley Crawford of Arlington, Iowa, Diana (Leon) Lindsay of Owatonna, Minn., and Irene (Kent) Hamlett of Marion. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Tate; a brother, James Crawford; and nephews, Matthew Crawford and Kenneth Meyer. Barbara was born July 23, 1938, in Arlington, Iowa, the daughter of Victor and Mary (Scott) Crawford. She married Robert Tate on July 20, 1959. She worked in the office for Universal Gym in Cedar Rapids. After her husband Bob passed away, Barb's main love was her family. She never missed a birthday or Christmas card to her many nieces and nephews. She loved spending time with family and friends and will be greatly missed. When Barb had some extra time, she would visit our local casinos and most of the time she was pretty lucky. The family would like to thank St. Luke's hospice and the staff at the Views of Marion care center. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the Arlington Church of Christ. Masks are optional. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family at the following address: Irene Hamlett, 2660 Bullis Dr., Marion, IA 52302.



