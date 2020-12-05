1/1
Barbara Welch Breder
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARBARA WELCH BREDER Iowa City Barbara Welch Breder died unexpectedly on Nov. 30, 2020, at home in Iowa City. Barbara was born on Dec. 10, 1946, in New York City. She received an undergraduate degree from Hunter College and came to Iowa in 1975 to start doctoral work in the University of Iowa Department of Communication Studies. After completing her degree, she created the department's program for the study of advertising and consumer culture, where she was a beloved teacher and mentor to her students for almost three decades. Vital to her daily life was her practice of yoga. Barbara was the founder and principal teacher of the Iowa City Yoga Center, where she uplifted and inspired her students, many of whom remained friends with each other and with her for years afterwards. In the course of her academic life she met and married the German-born artist Hans Breder, founder of the Intermedia and Video Department in UI's School of Art and Art History. They were introduced after one of his MFA students quoted her in his thesis. They became frequent collaborators. In their many decades together, Hans deeply trusted Barbara's intellectual knowledge of the body and the media, and often incorporated her ideas and concepts into important videos, paintings and writings. Energetic, intense, and present in the full sense of the word, Barbara was a constant touchstone to her friends, and the fulcrum of the genuinely bohemian atmosphere created in the remarkable house, garden and studio she, Hans and two generations of beloved Australian shepherds shared on College Green in Iowa City. After Hans' death in 2017, Barbara took on the task of promoting his artwork, preparing for the preservation of his legacy in the new UI Stanley Art Museum, as well as arranging for multiple shows, including one planned for February 2021 with the Danziger Gallery in New York. Barbara is survived by members of her family and countless friends. A memorial service is planned for later in 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved