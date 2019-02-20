BARBARA JO YERKES Independence Barbara Jo Yerkes, 57, of Independence, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Barb was born Jan. 29, 1962, in Vinton, Iowa, the daughter of Curtis D. and Beverly J. (Rogers) Floyd. She attended Vinton community schools and later studied at Kirkwood Community College. On Nov. 24, 1979, she married Scott Dean Yerkes in Garrison. They made their home in Vinton. Barb moved to Brandon after her husband's death in 1991. She later moved to Independence in 2001. She spent many years working at Walmart in Independence. She enjoyed talking with and helping customers. She enjoyed playing cards and talking with her family and friends. Camping with her grandchildren was one of her favorite things to do. Barb is survived by her mother, Beverly J. Kenney, Vinton; her children, Shannon Yerkes, Waterloo, Nicole Yerkes, Independence, and Megan (Dan) Straw, Independence; her eight grandchildren, Miley Yerkes, Maci Yerkes, Katlyn Gallagher, Caleb Yerkes, Rachel Yerkes, Scott Faust, Daniel Straw Jr. and Stephanie Straw; four brothers, Steven (Vicki) Floyd, Kellog, Gordon (Teresa) Floyd, Vinton, Jerry Kenney, Vinton, and John Kenney, Altoona; many nieces and nephews; and many other children who she took in throughout the years. She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Floyd; stepfather, Dean Kenney; and her husband, Scott D. Yerkes. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the American Legion Hall in Independence. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary