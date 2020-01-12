Home

BARBARA ZAHRADNIK Cedar Rapids Barbara Ann (Blakley) Zahradnik of Cedar Rapids went home to be with her Savior on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. A visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Barb was born on Sept. 23, 1938, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the daughter of Tom and Clyo Blakley. She moved to Cedar Rapids at a young age, where she remained. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1956. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Bonnie Risso of Vacaville, Calif., and Betty Bever of Coronado, Calif. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 61 years, Bob; daughters, Pam Plank of Seal Beach, Calif., and Jill Hartnett of Wheaton, Ill. She especially enjoyed all her many friends, but her true love were her five grandchildren, Courtney Plank-Tanger and Caelan Plank of California and Austin, Allie and Zach of Hartnett, Ill. Barb was an active member at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, PEO Chapter LI and former member of Tuesday Study Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or Camp Courageous. We know she will be remembered in your hearts as one who loved to laugh, smiled a lot and truly enjoyed giving back to others. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
